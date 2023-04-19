Home / India News / Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC to universities

Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC to universities

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages

New Delhi
Allow students to write exams in local languages: UGC to universities

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The University Grants Commission has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium, according to Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

It said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and "promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages".

"Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," it said.

Topics :UGCUniversity Grants CommissionLocal languagesEnglishUniversity

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Also Read

Studying abroad not just about degree: Experts on foreign campuses in India

Indian, Israel, US researchers developing drug for GNB1 Encephalopathy

UGC prepares to conduct undergraduate exams in 12 Indian languages

UGC proposes plan to let students access libraries, labs in other colleges

Rules for foreign univs setting up Indian affiliates will be out in a month

Same-sex marriages: SC urged to use plenary power to ensure acceptance

Iron ore miner NMDC exploring lithium reserves in Australia's Perth

Massive fire in West Bengal's Howrah district guts over 100 shops

State to function from Visakhapatnam starting September: Andhra Pradesh CM

Air pollution, heat, ambient noise linked to lower sleep quality: Study

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story