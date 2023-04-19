Home / India News / State to function from Visakhapatnam starting September: Andhra Pradesh CM

Srikakulam (AP)
As part of decentralising administration in Andhra Pradesh, the state government will be functioning from Visakhapatnam starting September, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made this announcement addressing a public meeting at Naupada village in Srikakulam district's Sonthabommali mandal on the sidelines of laying the foundation stones for infrastructure projects.

"Visakhapatnam is an acceptable city for everyone in the state. It has the approval of all the people in the state. As part of decentralisation of administration, from this September, your son (Jagan) will set up his family (kapuram) also in Visakhapatnam," Reddy said.

The port city of Visakhapatnam, which is the largest city in the southern state, is key for Reddy's capital city trifurcation strategy, which involves setting up a legislative capital in Amaravati, judicial capital in Kurnool and executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

The issue over Amaravati as the current capital of the state and the development of the greenfield city is pending in the Supreme Court.

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

