Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in Pushpa-2 theatre stampede case

The city police have filed a charge sheet in a court here against 23 persons, including top Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa-2' film.

The theatre management has been named as the prime accused in the charge sheet filed recently, while Arjun has been named as accused no 11.

Earlier, Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2' movie at Sandhya theatre here on December 4, 2024.

The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.