Scrapping MGNREGA devastating attack on poor, PM acted alone: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the repeal of the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA, amounted to a “devastating attack” on the poor and on states. Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi said the Prime Minister acted alone, without consulting the Cabinet or adequately examining the consequences of the step.

“The Prime Minister single-handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter. It is a devastating attack on states and poor people, carried out single-handedly, much like demonetisation,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the UPA-era MGNREGA was not merely a work programme, but a rights-based development framework recognised internationally. Congress pledge resistance, seeks Oppn unity Gandhi said the Congress would oppose the government’s decision and work to build a united front against it. “We are going to resist it and fight it. I am confident that the entire opposition will be aligned against this action,” he said. He further said that the repeal struck at the country’s federal structure and undermined a rights-based approach to welfare. Congress to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ The Congress also announced a nationwide campaign against the repeal of MGNREGA, scheduled to begin on January 5.