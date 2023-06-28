Amarnath Yatra 2023 schedule announced: Pilgrimage to commence on July 1



"This year's pilgrimage brings greater significance as we have two 'Shravan' months, and this extraordinary astronomical event has taken place after 19 years," Mahant Deependra Giri stated when announcing the schedule for the Chhari Mubarak rituals. Because there are two "Shravan" months this year, the 62-day Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1 is more significant. According to Mahant Deependra Giri, also known as "Chhari Mubarak," the custodian of Lord Shiva's holy mace says that the two "Shravan" months of the year are an extraordinary astronomical event that takes place after 19 years.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Special This year the blissful month of Shravan will start on July 04 and will come to an end on August 31, 2023. The Hindu calendar's astrological calculations indicate that the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas extended the Shravan month this year. This year's Shravan month has a unique and unusual length of 59 days, making it one of a kind.

Because this phenomenon occurs after 19 years, it is extremely rare and unique. It will give devotees more time to devote themselves to the deity and pray. This year will observe eight Shravan Somwar (Mondays) rather than four, adding to the uplifted excitement and festivities. It is believed that adhering to the Solah Somvar Vrat (Fast on Sixteen Mondays) makes the god happy and grants his devotees happiness, prosperity, and good health. As a result, this month holds a lot of significance.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Schedule

• Mahant Deependra Giri made the schedule for the Amarnath Yatra this year, which will begin on July 1.

• On the occasion of "Ashad Purnima" (Vyas Purnima), on Monday, July 3, "Bhoomi-Pujan," "Navgrah Pujan," and "Dhawajarohan" rituals connected to the beginning of the annual pilgrimage will be performed at Pahalgam, which is the traditional route of the yatra. This is according to an age-old tradition.

• Chhari Mubarak will be taken to the noteworthy Shankaracharya Temple here on August 16 and Sharika Bhawani Temple a day later.

• On August 19, the Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara will host the "Chhari Sthapana" rituals.

• Post-performance of "Chhari Pujan" on the occasion of "Nag Panchami" on August 21 at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar

• Pahalgam on August 26 and 27, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29, and Panchtarani on August 30 will all be night halts for the holy mace yatra.