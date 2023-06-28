Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra 2023 schedule announced: Pilgrimage to commence on July 1

During the Amarnath Yatra of the current year, the schedule is announced by Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of Lord Shiva's sacred mace. For the first time, the Amarnath Yatra will last 62 days

Amarnath Yatra 2023 schedule announced. Photo: PTI

Because there are two "Shravan" months this year, the 62-day Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1 is more significant. According to Mahant Deependra Giri, also known as "Chhari Mubarak," the custodian of Lord Shiva's holy mace says that the two "Shravan" months of the year are an extraordinary astronomical event that takes place after 19 years. 
"This year's pilgrimage brings greater significance as we have two 'Shravan' months, and this extraordinary astronomical event has taken place after 19 years," Mahant Deependra Giri stated when announcing the schedule for the Chhari Mubarak rituals.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Special 
This year the blissful month of Shravan will start on July 04 and will come to an end on August 31, 2023. The Hindu calendar's astrological calculations indicate that the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas extended the Shravan month this year. This year's Shravan month has a unique and unusual length of 59 days, making it one of a kind.


Because this phenomenon occurs after 19 years, it is extremely rare and unique. It will give devotees more time to devote themselves to the deity and pray. This year will observe eight Shravan Somwar (Mondays) rather than four, adding to the uplifted excitement and festivities. It is believed that adhering to the Solah Somvar Vrat (Fast on Sixteen Mondays) makes the god happy and grants his devotees happiness, prosperity, and good health. As a result, this month holds a lot of significance. 

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Schedule 

    • Mahant Deependra Giri made the schedule for the Amarnath Yatra this year, which will begin on July 1. 
      
    • On the occasion of "Ashad Purnima" (Vyas Purnima), on Monday, July 3, "Bhoomi-Pujan," "Navgrah Pujan," and "Dhawajarohan" rituals connected to the beginning of the annual pilgrimage will be performed at Pahalgam, which is the traditional route of the yatra. This is according to an age-old tradition.
      
    • Chhari Mubarak will be taken to the noteworthy Shankaracharya Temple here on August 16 and Sharika Bhawani Temple a day later.
      
    • On August 19, the Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara will host the "Chhari Sthapana" rituals.
      
    • Post-performance of "Chhari Pujan" on the occasion of "Nag Panchami" on August 21 at Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar
      
    • Pahalgam on August 26 and 27, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29, and Panchtarani on August 30 will all be night halts for the holy mace yatra. 
      
    • On "Shravan Purnima," Deependra Giri will carry the holy mace to the Amarnath cave shrine to perform "Poojan" and have "Darshan" early morning on August 31. 

Mahant Deependra Giri advised members of the civil society and sadhus who planned to participate in the Chhari Mubarak yatra to register, stating that only registered participants with valid Yatra permits would be permitted to travel during the pilgrimage.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

