Maharashtra govt working day and night for state's development, says Shinde

The CM was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the Chaturmas' (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect

Press Trust of India Thane
Eknath Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Maharashtra is the land of saints and it will become more prosperous with the presence of monks like Acharya Shree Mahashraman, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. The government is working day and night for the state's development, he said.

The CM was speaking at a function organised here at the start of the Chaturmas' (period of penance) by the Acharya, who is from the Jain Terapanth sect.

Shinde said the spiritual leader working on drug de-addiction in a mission mode.

Shinde said his government has been working day and night for the development of Maharashtra as he sought the spiritual leader's blessings to make the state happy and more prosperous.

Like your drugs-free efforts, the state government has taken up a Drugs-Free Mumbai Mission, the CM said.

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

