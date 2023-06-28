Changes to arbitration act to bring it on par with global practice: Experts

In today’s circumstances, Sharma added, no matter how perverse or illegal the award is, the courts under Section 34 do not stay the award unless some percentage of the amount is deposited. “The said approach is totally contrary to customary litigation,” he said.

“Ideally, the parties ought to be given an opportunity to challenge the award in a first appeal rather than making them file an objection under Section 34 of the Act. This would make sure that even an award would become subject to scrutiny by the first appellate court and the parties will at least get an opportunity to assail the award as if it were a decree of the trial court,” he said.