Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed to the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir
Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remained suspended from Jammu for the second consecutive day on Friday | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remained suspended from Jammu for the second consecutive day on Friday due to inclement weather conditions, officials said.

No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed to the Amarnath cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

The pilgrims who had come from outside for the yatra are housed in the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp for their further journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal after reviewing the weather situation.

Over 4 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the Valley.

"The yatra to the cave shrine from Jammu remained suspended today. It has been done in view of the inclement weather besides precautionary measures. No fresh batch was allowed from Jammu towards Amarnath," Yatra information official said.

This is the second time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu. On July 17, the yatra was called off due to heavy rains at the twin base camps in Kashmir.

A total of 1,44,124 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Premium

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030

Delhi gets cleanest July air in 7 years as average AQI drops to 78: CAQM

MLAs can now use funds to carry out development works through MCD: CM Gupta

Justice Desai submits report to Karnataka govt in MUDA scam probe

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath shrineJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story