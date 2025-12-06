Ambedkar's legacy strengthens my resolve to defend Constitution, says Rahul

The Congress on Saturday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying his timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens "my resolve to defend the Constitution".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to Ambedkar and said that today, more than ever, "we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation, the Constitution of India".

Gandhi paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue at the Prerna Sthal on the Parliament House premises.

"Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution," he told reporters after the event.

Earlier in a post on X, Gandhi said, "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India." Kharge said that on Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar's 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the party offers its profound gratitude to the architect of the Constitution and an unflinching voice for social justice. "Throughout his life, Babasaheb stood firmly for the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. Today, more than ever, we are called upon to uphold, preserve and defend the values he lived for and his greatest gift to the nation, the Constitution of India," Kharge said on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to Ambedkar. "Babasaheb championed the ideals of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity in the country and played a crucial role in ensuring the rights of every Indian, including the oppressed and marginalised, through the Constitution. Babasaheb's ideals will forever guide the nation," she said in a post in Hindi on X. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, also remembered Ambedkar on his death anniversary. "He was a visionary who dedicated his life to fighting for equality and social justice, and is a revered figure for billions across the world," Venugopal said on X.