Amid mpox scare, Centre steps up screening efforts: How to detect infection

A day after the Union Health Ministry reported the first suspected mpox (monkeypox) case in India, the Centre on Monday advised states and union territories to screen and test all suspect mpox cases in the community.

State officials have been instructed to establish isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspected and confirmed patients. Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra also urged states and union territories to prevent undue panic among the public. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“No new case of mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases has tested positive,” he said.

The Centre is closely watching the developments. On Sunday, a young male patient, suspected of having mpox, was put under an isolation facility, the ministry said, adding that his sample is being investigated.

What is mpox infection?

The World Health Organization describes mpox as a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus. The virus has two distinct clades: clade I (which includes subclades Ia and Ib) and clade II (which includes subclades IIa and IIb).

Previous outbreaks of mpox were associated with the clade IIb strain. However, the current wave of infections is attributed to a more concerning strain from clades Ia and Ib.

What are mpox symptoms?

The disease can be spread due to close contact or contaminated objects such as clothing or linen. It has 7-8 main symptoms: the first being a rash, and others range from fever to sore throat, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

According to WHO, mpox rash usually first appears on the face.

Who is at risk due to mpox?

The WHO explains that children, pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from mpox.

In view of the situation, the ministry has also launched an online portal where users can report suspected cases. The details can be submitted on https://ihip.mohfw.gov.in/cbs/#!/ and the users would need to undergo an OTP-based mobile verification system to submit the information.