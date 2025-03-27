Home / India News / Amid Oppn pushback, Lok Sabha passes Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025

Various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote

The bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. | Representational
Lok Sabha passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 on Thursday, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that those who come to India for business, education and investment are welcome, but those who pose a threat to security will face stringent action. 
Various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote. 
Shah said the bill is necessary to strengthen the country's security and economy, promote manufacturing and trade, get global recognition for the education system and help universities earn international repute. 
Replying to a debate on the bill, he said the proposed legislation will strengthen the country's security, boost economy and business, besides encouraging the health and education sectors. 
Shah also said the bill will ensure the country gets up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India. 
"This is very important. The main issue is that the immigration is not an isolated subject but it is directly or indirectly linked to various issues. The bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. It is absolutely necessary to know the details of every foreigner visiting India," he said after over the three-hour-long debate. 
