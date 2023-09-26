Home / India News / Amit Khare gets extension as advisor to Modi 'co-terminus with term of PM'

Amit Khare gets extension as advisor to Modi 'co-terminus with term of PM'

Khare, a 1985-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30, 2021

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amit Khare

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former bureaucrat Amit Khare was on Monday given extension as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Personnel Ministry order said.

He was appointed to the post for two years in October 2021.

Khare, a 1985-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30, 2021. He last served as the higher education secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in Khare's tenure, on contract basis on the usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of secretary-level in the government of India, beyond October 12, 2023 for a period "co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister", the order said.

In another order, the ACC has approved the extension in tenure of Rajesh S Gokhale as secretary, Department of Biotechnology, for a period of two years -- with effect from November 1, 2023.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

IAS vs IAS: Ex-DJB CEO accuses special secretary vigilance of harassment

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

Will work on issue of immigration, says Biden's top aide Neera Tanden

UP IAS association appeals Bihar govt to reconsider Anand Mohan's release

Bengaluru Bandh tomorrow: Section 144 to be imposed; schools, colleges shut

EAM holds bilateral meet with Madagascar minister; to address UNGA tomorrow

Happy for C-295, Spain would like to be trusted partner for India: Envoy

CM Khattar bans serving hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels in Haryana

SGPC expresses concern over allegations levelled by Canada against India

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit KhareModi govtBJP

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story