Home / India News / SGPC expresses concern over allegations levelled by Canada against India

SGPC expresses concern over allegations levelled by Canada against India

Canada and India recently expelled a senior diplomat each after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani leader

Press Trust of India Amritsar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The SGPC Monday expressed concern over the allegations levelled by Canada against India over the killing of a Khalistani leader, saying that "everything said by the prime minister in the Parliament of any country cannot be rejected easily".

In a special resolution passed in the executive meeting presided over by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, it was said that the statement given by the Prime Minister in the Parliament of any country is not understood as common, rather considered to be fact-based within the scope of the dignity of the concerned country's constitution.

Everything said by the Prime Minister in the Parliament cannot be rejected easily. The truth of the allegations made by the Prime Minister of Canada against the Indian agencies should be brought to the light of the people through a sincere approach by both the countries by going beyond politics. If this case is suppressed only because of politics, it will be considered as injustice to human rights, it said.

Canada and India recently expelled a senior diplomat each after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Nijjar in Surrey in June. India has rejected the charge as "absurd" and "motivated".

The resolution further strongly condemned the hate propaganda being spread against Sikhs and Punjab out of this entire phenomenon in the mainstream media and on social media platforms.

It is said that the India-Canada issue has been deliberately focused by a large part of the media only on character assassination of Sikhs, it said.

Through the resolution, the SGPC executive demanded that the Centre take this issue seriously and take action against those who tarnish the image of Sikhs.

It was also clarified that the Sikh community respects all religion and does not hold enmity against anyone. Some people are using the current situation as a weapon to create divisions among communities, which should be stopped immediately, the resolution said.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Top 15 longest routes of Vande Bharat trains: Here's all you need to know

India to become 3rd largest economy by 2030, UP to play big role: Minister

Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

17 measures undertaken by NGOs, communities in India contributing to SDGs

Bihar govt announces new scheme for unemployed minority community youths

Topics :CanadaKhalistan issueInternational Relations

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story