Home / India News / Amit Shah escapes narrowly as his vehicle touches power cable in Rajasthan

Amit Shah escapes narrowly as his vehicle touches power cable in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur.

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally. While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A video of the incident also surfaced online.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted.

The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off.

Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally.

Shah addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for November 25 assembly elections.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters at a press conference that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

LIVE: Shah escapes narrowly as his vehicle touches power cable in Rajasthan

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Delhi govt's 'odd-even' scheme for containing pollution mere optics: SC

Army Aviation looking at phasing out Cheetah, Chetak helicopters from 2027

IIM Calcutta Board of Governors accepts Director Uttam Sarkar's resignation

MCA launches framework for self-governing standards on fact-checking

Aditya-L1 captures first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit Shahrajasthan

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last day

Over 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

World Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 crore

Rural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report

Next Story