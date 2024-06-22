Home / India News / Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services



Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Saturday launched a special programme under which the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a special programme under which the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked, an official said.

The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is a "visionary initiative" by the government, thoughtfully designed for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, the official said.

Eligible individuals will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form.

The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first, he said.

Approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics details. Applicants may provide their biometrics at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) according to the prior appointment schedule.

Biometrics is compulsory for the completion of the application processing, the official said.

The applicants may ensure a minimum passport validity of at least six months while applying for the FTI-TTP. The membership of programmer will be co-terminus with passport validity, he said.

The applicant needs to provide the current residential address to avoid the rejection of the application, another official said.

Incorrect or false information, concealing any material facts in the application form shall make the application liable for rejection. Those applicants will not be registered for the FTI-TTP whose biometrics, for any technical reason cannot be captured, the official said.

The FTI-TTP aims to revolutionise people's travel experience, making it faster, easier, and more secure, he said.

This initiative showcases the government's commitment to enhance travel convenience and efficiency for everyone, the official said.

Registration under FTI will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility, he said.

Applicants will be registered after their identity has been successfully authenticated through mobile OTP and email verification. The Union home ministry also shared a support help desk email ID -- india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

