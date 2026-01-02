Amit Shah set to arrive in Andamans to chair Parl panel meeting on Jan 3

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Friday for a three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to chair a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of his ministry the next day, officials said.

Shah is expected to reach the airport here around 9.30 pm and will be received by Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi and other officials.

This will be Shah's second visit to Sri Vijaya Puram in less than a month, after he had come here on December 12 to attend a function commemorating the 116th anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's poem, Sagara Pran Talamala'.

Shah is scheduled to chair a meeting of the parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on crucial national issues in Wandoor in Sri Vijaya Puram on Saturday and later he will attend an event on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) auditorium in Dollygunj," said a senior official of the Andaman and Nicobar administration. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, along with several MPs, will also participate in the meeting, he said. Shah is likely to address a public meeting at the ITF ground or Netaji Stadium here on January 3, another official said.