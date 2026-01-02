'Sewer bacteria' found in Indore water as diarrhoea deaths rise to nine

Early findings from an official inquiry into the deaths in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area have confirmed the presence of bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in drinking water samples, Hindustan Times reported.

At least nine people have died so far, while more than 150 residents are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Sewage leak suspected, more test results awaited

Officials earlier said the infection was likely caused by sewage leaking into a drinking water pipeline. On Thursday, they said further laboratory results are awaited to identify the exact bacteria responsible.

The news report quoted Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Indore-based Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, as saying that the initial report has confirmed the presence of abnormal bacteria commonly found in sewer water containing human waste. However, the exact type of bacteria is yet to be identified, as the culture test report is still awaited.

According to the local administration, residents had complained about an unusual smell in the water supply since December 25. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, who is heading the probe committee, said a total of 14 deaths were reported in the area, but only nine were linked directly to diarrhoea. Officials said the number of people affected by contaminated water continues to rise. Around 2,456 residents have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, the news report said. The National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC ) has also issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths.

Govt monitoring situation, says Deputy CM Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has taken all necessary steps to ensure proper treatment. He said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is personally visiting hospitals, meeting patients and their families, and reviewing the medical response with doctors. Senior minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been stationed in Indore for the past three days to supervise relief and administrative work. "The government will ensure the best possible treatment for all affected people. The reasons behind the water contamination will be thoroughly investigated," Shukla said.

He further added, "The CM is himself meeting patients and their families over there. He is also speaking with doctors. Our senior minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has been actively working in Indore for the last three days. The government will ensure the best treatment, and the reasons for the contamination will be investigated..." At present, 201 patients are admitted in private and government hospitals, while 71 have been discharged. “The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated,” he said, adding that the state government has assured full support to affected families.