SC chose right to burn crackers over right to live, breathe: Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant, former chief executive officer (CEO) of think tank NITI Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa in the 2023 Summit, has called out the Supreme Court's verdict, allowing green crackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali, adding that the national capital's air quality is in shambles. He further added that the apex court prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe.

Kant's remarks came a day after India celebrated Diwali, and the national capital witnessed the bursting of crackers in full frenzy, and it woke up to a thick layer of toxic air. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was reported at 357, in the 'very poor' category at 1 pm.

In a post on X, the former G20 Sherpa said, "36/38 monitoring stations have hit the 'red zone,' AQI is above 400 in key areas. The Hon. Supreme Court, in its wisdom, has prioritised the right to burn crackers over the right to live and breathe. Delhi remains among the world’s most polluted capitals. If Los Angeles, Beijing, and London can do it, why can’t Delhi? Only ruthless and sustained execution can save Delhi from this health and environmental catastrophe." SC lifts ban on green crackers On October 15, the SC eased its ban on the sale and use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR. The court said that it was taking a "balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permitting in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns arising".

The apex court permitted the bursting of crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on two days; however, several areas in Delhi-NCR saw crackers going off past midnight. ALSO READ: SC allows sale, bursting of green crackers for Diwali in Delhi-NCR This was the first time in nearly five years that fireworks were permitted in Delhi-NCR, following the court’s decision to allow green crackers for five days on a trial basis. Unified action plan vital for Delhi: Kant Kant further added that a unified action plan is vital to end "crop and biomass burning, shut or modernise thermal power plants and brick kilns with cleaner tech, shift all transport to electric by 2030, enforce strict construction dust control, ensure full waste segregation and processing, and redesign Delhi around green, walkable, transit-focused living."

According to the former NITI Aayog CEO, only such decisive and relentless execution can help in restoring Delhi's breathable air and clear blue skies. ALSO READ: Delhi wakes up to toxic skies after Diwali, 36 of 38 zones in red Delhi AQI today While most areas in Delhi-NCR recorded an AQI of over 300, several localities such as Patel Nagar and Greater Kailash crossed the 500-mark, entering the “severe” range. AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.