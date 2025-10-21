Kerala farmer's suicide: Congress, BJP stage protest demanding action

Congress and BJP workers on Tuesday staged protests in front of the mini civil station at Agali here over the death of a farmer, who died by suicide, on his agricultural land in this north Kerala.

The protesters alleged that procedural lapses and delay by revenue officials in providing 'thandaper' (land record number) for his farmland despite repeated visits to the village office forced Krishnaswamy, the farmer, to take the extreme step.

The 53-year-old farmer, a native of Kavundikkal in Attappadi, was found hanging from a tree in his farmland on Monday.

His family had also alleged that Krishnaswamy took his life after being exhausted by officials not providing thandaper "for his three acres of land".

They said that he had been visiting the office for the past six months and he was upset over the delay. Congress workers, who gathered in large numbers in front of the civil station, squatted on the road holding party flags and raised slogans against the government and officials. They later tried to push open the gate by force and barged into the civil station campus, which was foiled by police. One of the agitators even jumped the compound wall, but was stopped by the personnel. Later, BJP workers also joined the protest, demanding a thorough investigation into the death of the hapless farmer and stern action against the officials, who were responsible for the delay in granting him the land record number.