Lokpal slammed for floating tender to buy 7 BMW cars worth ₹70 lakh each

German automaker BMW will reportedly be told to provide training for a week to Lokpal drivers and staff, including teaching them about the cars' electronic systems and operations

The anti-corruption ombudsman, in its notice, also said that the cost of organising and conducting the training programme, should be “borne exclusively by the vendor
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, was on the receiving end of outrage and criticism after it floated a tender to purchase seven high-end BMW sedans, one for each of its members, including Chairperson and former Supreme Court (SC) judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. Each vehicle is estimated to cost around ₹70 lakh, Hindustan Times reported.
 
Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan criticised the government and the ombudsman for such a move. In a post on X, he wrote, "The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!"
 
Echoing Bhushan's sentiment, Congress' spokesperson Shama Mohamed also slammed the notice and said, "Lokpal wants to buy 7 luxury BMW cars worth ₹5 crore for itself. This is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption after the so-called ‘India Against Corruption’ movement — a movement backed by the RSS and designed only to bring down the Congress government."
 

Lokpal to acquire BMW cars

 
According to a notification dated October 16, "The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed Agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li Cars to the Lokpal of India." The notice further mentioned that the offer will remain valid for a period of 90 days from the date of opening.
 
German automaker BMW will reportedly be told to provide training for a week to Lokpal drivers and staff, including teaching them about the cars' electronic systems and operations. The notice further added that the Lokpal requires the selected vendor to conduct a “comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members” of the anti-corruption ombudsman.
 
The training is expected to be completed within 15 days from the delivery date of the cars, and it shall comprise both classroom sessions and on-road practical sessions, the notice added.
 
First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

