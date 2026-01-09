Anand Swaroop appointed special secy at MHA; Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG

The Central government has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Anand Swaroop and Anupama Nilekar Chandra to key posts in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), respectively.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved these appointments following a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The appointments were officially announced through an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) late on Thursday evening.

Swaroop, a 1992-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, presently serving as Director General (Investigation) in the NHRC, has been appointed as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will assume charge of the post from the date of joining and will serve till August 31, 2029, his date of superannuation, or until further orders.

Swaroop will take over the reins from incumbent Praveen Vashista, a 1991-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, who has been serving in the role since October 2024. With a strong track record in policing and administration, Swaroop has earlier worked in key posts. Before being appointed as DG (Investigation) NHRC, Swaroop was posted as Director General of Police (DGP) Headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In a related decision, the ACC also cleared the appointment of Anupama Nilekar Chandra, a 1994-batch Bihar cadre IPS officer, as Director General (Investigation) in the NHRC. She is currently posted as Special Director General in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).