Gadkari introduces new safety rules in sleeper buses to prevent accidents

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced new safety rules for sleeper buses, including mandatory fire detection systems, emergency exits, and driver drowsiness alerts, to prevent accidents and save lives.

In a video, Gadkari on Thursday said, "In this crash investigation, sleeper coach buses are coming nowadays. In this, only automobile companies will manufacture sleeper coach buses."

"So, accreditation of bus facilities is to be done by the central government; we have taken it into our hands. So that we will not make any compromise about it. Existing buses to be retrofitted with a fire detection system, emergency exits with hammers, and emergency lighting. If the driver is sleepy, then we have also provided in our bus, there will be an alarm immediately, drowsiness indicators, which will alert him immediately," he added.

