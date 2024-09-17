Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Best wishes to share with your friends and family

On the 14th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, Ganesh Visarjan is celebrated to bring the 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival to an end. On this auspicious day, which coincides with Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha's idols are submerged in water. In celebration of the end of the festivities, devotees take part in elaborate processions and make a vow to welcome the adored deity back the next year. This year, Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled for September 17, 2024. Communities get together to immerse Ganesha statues in sacred lakes, rivers, or seas on this day, symbolising the rebirth of divine energy into the cosmos and the circle of life. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Date and Time

• Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Date: September 17, 2024.

• Chaturdashi Tithi starts: 03:10 PM, September 16, 2024.

• Chaturdashi Tithi conclusion: 11:44 AM, September 17, 2024.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Best wishes and Greetings

• Vibrant festivities full of dance and music…. Unforgettable memories with near and dear ones…. Wishing a very Happy Ganpati Visarjan to all…. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!

• May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka and Lord Vishnu remove all obstacles and shower you with love and prosperity.

• May the teachings of Lord Ganesh motivate you to walk the righteous path. Happy Anant Chaturdashi! May God bless you always!

• On the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi, may Lord Ganesh shower you with his most generous blessings as he departs from Earth! Jai Shree Ganesh!

• Wishing you happiness and prosperity on this Anant Chaturdashi! May you have a blissful day!

• Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya….Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudcha Varshi Laukar Ya. May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings as he returns to his heavenly abode on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi.

• Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh Deva, Mata Jaaki Parvati Pita Mahadeva. Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aaa.

• Wish you a beautiful, joyous and colourful Anant Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along more smiles and many more celebrations.