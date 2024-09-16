Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Unacceptable: Govt on Iranian supreme leader's comment on Indian minorities

Unacceptable: Govt on Iranian supreme leader's comment on Indian minorities

India on Monday strongly deplored comments made by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the condition of minorities in India, calling the remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Monday strongly deplored comments made by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the condition of minorities in India, calling the remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said countries commenting on minorities in India should look at their "own record" before making any observations about others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable," he said.

"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," Jaiswal said.

The Iranian leader, addressing a gathering of clerics in Tehran on Monday, talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India.

"The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," he posted on 'X' as part of series of posts on the event.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Iran successfully launches satellite in its programme criticised by West

Iran launches satellite in space amid Western concerns over missile risks

Iran's president Pezeshkian slams West over war in Gaza, support for Israel

Tehran a partner: Kremlin on report of missile supplies from Iran to Russia

Ukraine expresses concern over transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia

Topics :Iranminorities

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story