Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Why is Visarjan done on different days? View details

On September 7, 2024, devotees began celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi by setting up Lord Ganesha idols in homes and public areas. Also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, the celebration denotes the birth of Lord Ganesha. Throughout the celebration, devotees offer prayers, perform detailed pujas, and participate in happy festivities. The celebration comes to a close with Ganesh Visarjan, in which the idol of Ganesh is submerged in a body of water to represent the deity's return to his heavenly home. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Places to visit for Ganpati celebrations in India But, do you have any idea why some immerse the idol around the same day, while others decide to perform the ceremony after one and a half days, three days, five days, seven days, ten days, or even on the 11th day? Drik Panchang claims that the exact date of Ganesh Visarjan varies from region to region and from person to person. Here is a glance at the various days for playing out the immersion and the auspicious timings.

1. Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Same day visarjan

Many devotees chose to immerse the Ganesh idol around the same day as Ganesh Chaturthi, instantly after the puja rituals. This exercise, however, more uncommon, means the instant return of the god.

2. Ganesh Visarjan 2024: One and half day visarjan (Sept 8, 2024)

• Afternoon Muhurat: 01:51 PM to 03:23 PM

• Evening Muhurat: 06:26 PM to 10:51 PM

• Night Muhurat: 01:48 AM to 03:16 AM (September 9)

• Early Morning Muhurat: 04:45 AM to 06:13 AM (September 9).

This custom includes submerging the idol on the day after Ganesh Chaturthi, normally in the afternoon. Called as one and half day Visarjan, it permits devotees to do the puja on Ganesh Chaturthi and then perform the Visarjan the next day during the second half of the day.

3. Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Third day Visarjan (Sept 09, 2024)

• Morning Muhurat: 06:13 AM to 07:45 AM

• Afternoon Muhurat: 01:51 PM to 06:26 PM

• Evening Muhurat: 06:26 PM to 07:54 PM

• Night Muhurat: 10:51 PM to 12:19 AM (September 10).

Performing Visarjan on the third day is mostly picked by families who wish to close their festivities quickly. This exercise depends on personal or regional practices and is viewed as a method for minimising the environmental effect by decreasing the span of the idol’s presence.

4. Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Fifth day visarjan (Sept 11, 2024)

• Morning Muhurat: 10:47 AM to 12:19 PM

• Afternoon Muhurat: 03:22 PM to 06:25 PM

• Evening Muhurat: 07:53 PM to 12:19 AM (September 12)

• Early Morning Muhurat: 03:16 AM to 04:44 AM (September 12).

The fifth day is a compromise between the conventional 1.5-day and 11-day Visarjan periods. It strikes a good balance between elaborate celebrations and practical concerns. Families who perform Visarjan on this day frequently do so to honour the deity and oversee the festival's logistics.

5. Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Seventh day visarjan (Sept 13, 2024)

• Morning Muhurat: 06:12 AM to 10:47 AM

• Afternoon Muhurat: 12:18 PM to 01:49 PM

• Evening Muhurat: 04:52 PM to 06:23 PM

• Night Muhurat: 09:21 PM to 10:49 PM

• Night Muhurat: 12:18 AM to 04:44 AM (September 14).

Anant Chaturdashi is the most auspicious day of Ganesh Visarjan. It is also a day focused on praying to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. Devotees observe fasting and perform rituals in an effort to obtain blessings and protection. The day comes to a close with the immersion of Ganesh idols in water bodies, accompanied by an energetic procession and devotional chants.

6. Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Anant Chaturdarsi (Sept 17, 2024)

• Morning Muhurat: 09:14 AM to 01:48 PM

• Afternoon Muhurat: 03:19 PM to 04:50 PM

• Evening Muhurat: 07:50 PM to 09:19 PM

• Night Muhurat: 10:48 PM to 03:14 AM (September 18)

• Started: 03:10 PM on September 16, 2024

• Conclusion: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

Devotees can effectively celebrate their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, ensuring that they align with personal and cultural practices, by understanding these various traditions and auspicious times.