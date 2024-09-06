Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know city-wise puja timings, Visarjan date

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7. During the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, the nation celebrates the annual Hindu festival with fervour

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
In India, the Ganesh Utsav festival is lavishly celebrated. Worshipping Ganesh ji, the God of Wisdom, is the main focus of this celebration. Beginning on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi and ending on Anant Chaturdashi, the festival lasts for ten days. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7. 
During the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, the nation celebrates the annual Hindu festival with fervour. Devotees should be aware of the shubh muhurat, puja timings according to their cities, bhogs to present Lord Ganesh, and more in order to celebrate this auspicious day.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Citywise puja timings

As per the Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat on Ganesh Chaturthi is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm on September 7. Given below are the citywise puja timings -
Pune - 11:18 am to 01:47 pm
Mumbai - 11:22 am to 01:51 pm
New Delhi - 11:03 am to 01:34 pm

Gurgaon - 11:04 am to 01:35 pm
Noida - 11:03 am to 01:33 pm
Chennai - 10:53 am to 01:21 pm
Jaipur - 11:09 am to 01:40 pm
Hyderabad - 11:00 am to 01:28 pm
Chandigarh - 11:05 am to 01:36 pm
Kolkata - 10:20 am to 12:49 pm
Bengaluru - 11:04 am to 01:31 pm
Ahmedabad - 11:23 am to 01:52 pm
Meanwhile, the Chaturthi Tithi will start at 3:01 pm on September 6 and end at 5:37 pm on September 7. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Visarjan details

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 7 this year, and Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on September 17.
Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm
Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm
Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm
Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 3:12 am, September 18
Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 3:10 pm on September 16 and concludes at 11:44 am on September 17.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bhog for Lord Ganesh

You can give Lord Ganesh modak, laddu, pooran poli, kheer, and supari as bhog this Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha loves to eat modaks the most. In fact, the idols of Lord Ganesh are frequently seen with modak in their hands.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

