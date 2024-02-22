Andhra Congress chief YS Sharmila detained by police during protest

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila Reddy detained by police in Vijayawada. https://t.co/eKE9OWYIzX— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024
The Congress' protest in the state, led by YS Sharmila, demands that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government address the issues of the unemployed youth and students
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila Reddy detained by police in Vijayawada. https://t.co/eKE9OWYIzX— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:30 PM IST