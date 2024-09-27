Andhra govt launches SIT probe into alleged Tirupati laddoo adulteration

The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate claims of adulteration involving the Tirupati laddoos, a traditional sweet associated with the Sri Venkateswara temple. Allegations suggest that animal fats were used in their preparation, raising significant concerns among Hindu devotees nationwide.

In a late-night order on Thursday, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad confirmed the formation of the SIT, emphasising the government’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative party last week, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration of compromising the integrity of these sacred offerings. He alleged that substandard ingredients were employed in the making of the laddoos, provoking outrage among millions of Hindus. On September 22, Naidu announced the establishment of the investigation team during an address at his residence in Undavalli, stating the necessity for a thorough inquiry into the alleged sacrilege.

The SIT will be led by Sarvashresth Tripathi, the Inspector General of Police for the Guntur range, and will include several other police officials. However, YSRCP leaders have voiced concerns regarding the objectivity of the investigation, suggesting that an inquiry overseen by an agency accountable to the chief minister may not suffice. They are advocating for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation to ensure impartiality.

P Sudhakar Reddy, a former additional advocate general, echoed these sentiments, arguing that the integrity of the investigation could be compromised if it were to be conducted by a team reporting directly to Naidu.

Temples demand reforms in food preparation

The controversy has not only ignited a political firestorm in Andhra Pradesh but has also sparked outrage from religious leaders in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Mathura, who are calling for reforms in the preparation and distribution of prasad, or consecrated food offered to deities. Some have asked for policies to stop temple food from being prepared by external bodies.

In light of these allegations, the temple management has announced measures to ensure the purity of prasad served at the temple. Plans include conducting rigorous quality checks and potentially establishing dedicated facilities for prasad production to uphold the high standards expected by devotees.

More From This Section

UP introduces new food safety guidelines

In response to the increased number of complaints regarding food adulterations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced new guidelines aimed at enhancing food safety across the state. These rules mandate that kitchen staff and waiters must wear masks and gloves, and that all restaurants and hotels install CCTV systems. Furthermore, all food establishments will be required to publicly display the names and addresses of their owners, operators, and managers to improve accountability.

An extensive inspection drive will be initiated, necessitating police verification for all food service employees, regardless of the establishment’s size. Joint teams comprising members from the Food Safety and Drug Administration, local authorities, and police will conduct these inspections to ensure compliance with the updated hygiene protocols.

The state government is also considering amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act, which would necessitate that eateries prominently display all information about their operators and enforce stringent hygiene standards. This initiative aims to strengthen food safety and restore public confidence in food quality across the region.

