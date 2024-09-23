Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati laddu row: FSSAI issues show cause notice to ghee supplier

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
In the wake of Tirupati Laddu adulteration allegations, the FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to a Tamil Nadu-based firm for supplying substandard ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, official sources said on Monday.

In the notice, the food regulator asked A R Diary Food Private Ltd why its central licence should not be suspended for contravention of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

According to the notice, FSSAI said it received information from The Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), that A R Diary Food Private Ltd in Dindigul was one of the suppliers of Ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) since last four years.

Further as per the information, the ghee procurement committee of TTD has sent all the samples supplied to TTD for testing to NDDB CALF Lab at Anand, Gujarat.

"After analysis, the sample from your firm M/s. A R Diary Food Private Ltd (FSSAI Central License number 10014042001610) has failed to meet the parameters and your firm has been blacklisted by EO, TTD," the notice said.

"By virtue of the above non-conformance of the product "Ghee" manufactured by your firm which is not meeting the standards, you have contravened the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations made there under.

""In view of all the above you are hereby directed to show cause as to why your central licence shall not be suspended for contravention of the above said provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011," the notice said.

The regulator asked the firm to send its reply by September 23 failing which it said suitable action will be initiated as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and Regulations.

The issue came to light after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

Naidu subsequently announced a Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.

As the controversy continues to reverberate nationwide, various quarters are demanding steps to safeguard the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

