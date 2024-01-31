Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 cr

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved several key proposals such as investments worth Rs 22,302 crore, Rs 5,060 crore towards the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, recruiting teachers, among others.

Presided by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Cabinet gave its nod to issue a notification to recruit 6,100 government teachers, fill 689 vacancies in the Forest Department and appoint secretaries to all 13,171 village panchayats having a population of more than 500 people.

It also approved green energy investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), said an official release.

The Cabinet greenlighted funds of Rs 5,040 crore towards the fourth tranche of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme YSR Cheyutha.

The meeting also approved a proposal to team up with Geneva-based educational organisation International Baccalaureate (IB) to train government school teachers and Education Department staff to handle IB syllabus, which is expected to be introduced from the academic year 2025-26.

Similarly, the Cabinet okayed the issuance of bank guarantees to Andhra Pradesh Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) to raise loans of Rs 1,500 crore for extending distribution networks.

Allotting 1,273 acres of land to Greenko Pvt Ltd in Nandyala district for establishing solar power units, 42 acres of land to establish IIT City in Tirupati district and reducing VAT on natural gas from 24.5 per cent to five per cent are some other Cabinet decisions.

Further, the Cabinet has decided to exempt 5,376 families displaced due to Pulichintala Project from paying registration and user charges of Rs 60 crore on allotment of house sites under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.