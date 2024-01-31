Home / India News / Around 100 flights delayed, 5 diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

As dense fog persisted from early morning hours, at least five flights, including an international flight, were diverted to various cities, an official said

The six flights were diverted between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday as around 100 flights were delayed, at least five were diverted and many were cancelled due to bad weather.

As dense fog persisted from early morning hours, at least five flights, including an international flight, were diverted to various cities, an official said.

According to the official, four flights were diverted to Jaipur, one each to Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

The six flights were diverted between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 9 am on Wednesday. Also, around 100 flights were delayed and many were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, the official said.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

