Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh expatriate returnees from Sudan increases to 98: Official

Andhra Pradesh expatriate returnees from Sudan increases to 98: Official

Medapati noted that some returnees who did not come through government assistance availed evacuation facility arranged by their employers

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh expatriate returnees from Sudan increases to 98: Official

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The number of Andhra Pradesh expatriates who returned from strife-torn Sudan safely to India rose to 98, said Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) chief executive P Hemalatha Rani on Friday.

Out of the 98, 97 have returned to their hometowns while the remaining one person is expected to reach Vijayawada on Saturday.

"Of all the people who landed at airports in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, AP government has returned 63 of them to their hometowns via air and roadways at its own expense," said Venkat S Medapati, president of APNRTS, in a statement shared by the society.

Medapati noted that some returnees who did not come through government assistance availed evacuation facility arranged by their employers.

The evacuation, which is part of the Union government's 'Operation Kaveri', was coordinated by AP Bhavan additional resident commissioner Himanshu Kaushik, APNRTS, district officials and others for bringing back people from the southern state stuck in the Sub-Saharan country.

Till now, nearly 3,000 people have been brought back to India from the African nation, according to official data.

Also Read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

Operation Kaveri: How India is rescuing its citizens amid crisis in Sudan

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

More than 10K people enter Egypt in 5 days as violence in Sudan continues

Our soldiers made supreme sacrifice for country: Kharge on J-K encounter

Why can't common people have free power, healthcare benefits: Punjab CM

Around 600 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Assam's Cachar district

Defence sector was like a 'club' for Congress to 'plunder nation': PM Modi

AP Chambers seeks govt intervention as MSMEs face shortage of manpower

Topics :Andhra PradeshSudanIndians evacuated

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story