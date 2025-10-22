Home / India News / MeitY proposes mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content

MeitY proposes mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content

The IT ministry has proposed amendments to the IT Rules 2021 to make labelling and disclosure of AI-generated content mandatory for users and online intermediaries

artificial intelligence
The ministry has invited stakeholder comments by November 6 before finalising the changes. Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed that all social media users who employ artificial intelligence (AI) to generate or modify content must declare its use when uploading it online.
 
In a draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, MeitY said all internet intermediaries that allow AI-generated content must ensure such information is “prominently labelled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier.”
 
The ministry has invited stakeholder comments by November 6 before finalising the changes.
 
Label must cover 10 per cent of visible content
 
Under the proposed framework, platforms must verify that users making AI disclosures are doing so accurately and ensure that such declarations are “prominently displayed.”
 
The draft specifies that AI-generated content labels or disclaimers must cover at least 10 per cent of the displayed surface area.
 
For audio-based content, the label or disclaimer should appear during the first 10 per cent of the content’s duration.
 
Intermediaries are also prohibited from enabling tools that allow “modification, suppression or removal” of these labels, metadata, or identifiers.
 
Intermediaries to verify user declarations
 
The proposed amendment makes intermediaries responsible for maintaining the integrity of AI disclosures. Platforms must put in place technical tools to verify the authenticity of user declarations and ensure compliance with the labelling requirement.
 
“Social media and internet intermediaries should ensure they have the tools or necessary technical measures to verify the accuracy of the declaration made by the user,” the ministry noted.
 
The changes reflect growing concerns over the misuse of generative AI tools for misinformation, deepfakes, and manipulated media ahead of national elections.
 
Stakeholder feedback invited
 
MeitY has sought inputs from technology companies, digital platforms, civil society groups, and the general public on the proposal. The move builds on previous advisories issued to social media intermediaries to identify and watermark AI-generated or altered content.
 
Industry experts expect the move to lead to tighter compliance obligations for AI content moderation and transparency, especially for large platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI technologySocial Media

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

