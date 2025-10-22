MeitY proposes mandatory labelling for AI-generated social media content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed that all social media users who employ artificial intelligence (AI) to generate or modify content must declare its use when uploading it online.

In a draft amendment to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, MeitY said all internet intermediaries that allow AI-generated content must ensure such information is “prominently labelled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier.”

The ministry has invited stakeholder comments by November 6 before finalising the changes.

Label must cover 10 per cent of visible content

Under the proposed framework, platforms must verify that users making AI disclosures are doing so accurately and ensure that such declarations are “prominently displayed.”

The draft specifies that AI-generated content labels or disclaimers must cover at least 10 per cent of the displayed surface area. For audio-based content, the label or disclaimer should appear during the first 10 per cent of the content’s duration. Intermediaries are also prohibited from enabling tools that allow “modification, suppression or removal” of these labels, metadata, or identifiers. Intermediaries to verify user declarations The proposed amendment makes intermediaries responsible for maintaining the integrity of AI disclosures. Platforms must put in place technical tools to verify the authenticity of user declarations and ensure compliance with the labelling requirement.