Andhra Pradesh has 40.8 mn voters as per final electoral rolls 2024

The Election Commission on Monday published the final Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls of Andhra Pradesh, pegging the total number of voters at 4.08 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said there are 2,00,74,322 male voters and 2,07,29,452 crore female voters in the state.

There are 67,434 service electors and 3,482 third gender voters. The final electoral roll rose to 4,08,07,256 voters from 4,02,21,450 counted in the draft roll, he said.

Following the rationalisation of upper limit of voters per polling station at 1,500, the total number of polling stations rose to 46,165 from 45,951



Accordingly, draft electoral rolls were published on October 27, 2023 as per the rationalized polling stations and claims and objections were received till December 9, 2023. After the disposal of these claims and objections, final electoral rolls have been published on January 22, 2024, said Meena in a press release.

According to the CEO, 22,38,952 voters were included in the final electoral roll after wide publicity by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for inclusion of unenrolled voters during the Special Summary Revision 2024.

However, he noted that still more voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years should be added as per population statistics and the process of addition of such voters will continue.

The voters in this age group, as per the draft electoral roll published on October 27, 2023 were only 2,88,155, but rose to 8,13,544 following awareness campaigns in educational institutions, an increase of 5,25,389 young voters.

The CEO's office deleted 16,52,422 names after attending to certain complaints and thoroughly checking the birth and death register and carrying out door to door survey.

Similarly, complaints received from political parties on all death, duplicate and shifted cases have been verified and 5,64,497 cases out of 14,48,516 have been found to be eligible, which were deleted from the electoral roll.

The EC registered 70 FIRs in 10 districts of the southern state on the issue of bulk filing of forms from certain constituencies. Cases were registered under various sections against the person involved in filing false Form 7 applications against eligible voters.

Senior citizens above 80 years, persons with disability and Covid-19 suspect or affected persons will be allowed to vote from the comfort of their home after applying Form - 12D to the returning officer of the constituency.

According to the Election Commission, there are 5,76,791 voters of age 80 and above and 4,87,594 specially-abled voters.

Calling on people to check their name and polling stations in the final electoral list, the CEO said in case they do not find their name, they still have an opportunity to file Form 6 for inclusion.