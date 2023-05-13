Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days: Authority

Considering the sizzling summer conditions, he said the administrations in the affected districts have been issued the necessary guidelines, including issuing alerts at the grassroots level

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh will witness severe heat waves for the next three days, AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director B R Ambedkar said on Saturday.

On Sunday, 136 mandals will suffer severe heat waves and 153 mandals on Monday, the official said.

"On Saturday, Gospadu in Nandyala district logged a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, and Rajanagaram and Seethanagaram mandals in East Godavari district recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 C," said Ambedkar in a press note shared by APSDMA.

Considering the sizzling summer conditions, he said the administrations in the affected districts have been issued the necessary guidelines, including issuing alerts at the grassroots level.

Ambedkar noted that people can contact the 24-hour toll free numbers 1070, 112 and 18004250101 set up in the state emergency operations centre of the disaster management authority to know about the intensity of summer temperatures and other details in their respective mandals.

Though the summer may sizzle, some places could witness gales, thunderbolts and thunderstorms, he said and requested shepherds, cattle rearers and labourers in those places to avoid staying under the trees.

Topics :Andhra PradeshHeatwaveweather forecasts

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

