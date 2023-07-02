Andhra Pradesh ups the learning quotient, revamps govt school education

This is not just a stated intention; the plan is outlined in a government order of July 11. The state government has proposed to introduce in the school curriculum the whole range of futuristic technologies -- artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), large language models (LLM), data analytics, Web 3.0, augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things, Central bank Digital Currency, 3D-Printing, and even gaming.



Early this year, a two-day Global Investment Summit in Andhra Pradesh saw Indian and foreign companies signing 352 MoUs worth Rs 13.05 trillion with the potential to create over 600,000 jobs. Last year, the state was ranked number one in the NITI Aayog’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. To capitalise on its aggressive pro-industry approach, the state is now revamping government school education in partnership with private players to ensure that a large share of jobs created in sectors such as information technology, ports and so on go to students from government schools.