Andhra reports steady floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain on Monday said floodwater inflows in Krishna and Godavari rivers are stable with the second level warning continuing at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

Jain said Krishna river clocked an inflow and outflow of 686,000 cusecs of floodwaters at Prakasam Barrage by 6.45 am.

"Floodwater flow in Krishna and Godavari rivers is stable with 6.86 lakh cusecs of inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage and the second level warning is continuing there," said Jain in an official release.

He said the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 44.4 ft while the inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district reached 980,000 cusecs.