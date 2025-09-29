Home / India News / Andhra reports steady floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Andhra reports steady floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain said Krishna river clocked an inflow and outflow of 686,000 cusecs of floodwaters at Prakasam Barrage by 6.45 am

Hooghly river, boat
First level warning was withdrawn at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, adding that two NDRF and three SDRF teams are kept ready for rescue work if needed (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Google
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director Prakhar Jain on Monday said floodwater inflows in Krishna and Godavari rivers are stable with the second level warning continuing at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

Jain said Krishna river clocked an inflow and outflow of 686,000 cusecs of floodwaters at Prakasam Barrage by 6.45 am.

"Floodwater flow in Krishna and Godavari rivers is stable with 6.86 lakh cusecs of inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage and the second level warning is continuing there," said Jain in an official release.

He said the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam in Telangana reached 44.4 ft while the inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district reached 980,000 cusecs.

Jain observed that the first level warning was withdrawn at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, adding that two NDRF and three SDRF teams are kept ready for rescue work if needed.

Further, he alerted the riparian people of the Krishna and Godavari rivers due to the floodwater inflows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Andhra PradeshriversFlood in Indiaflood

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

