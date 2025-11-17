Home / India News / Anil Ambani skips ED summons in Fema case, says ready to depose virtually

Anil Ambani skips ED summons in Fema case, says ready to depose virtually

The ED had rejected Ambani's offer and issued him a fresh summons for Monday. It was not clear if the agency would issue a third summons now

Anil Ambani
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) case for the second time on Monday.

The businessman said he was ready to depose before the federal probe agency via "virtual appearance/recorded video", a statement he made when he skipped the summons the first time on November 14.

The ED had rejected Ambani's offer and issued him a fresh summons for Monday. It was not clear if the agency would issue a third summons now.

Proceedings under the Fema are civil in nature, as against the criminal processes under the anti-money laundering law.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the 66-year-old businessman said, "Mr Anil D. Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, at any date and time suitable to ED, via virtual appearance/recorded video."  According to sources, the agency had asked Ambani to appear before it in person on Friday and record his statement under the Fema.

The investigation pertains to the Jaipur-Reengus highway project.

In an earlier statement, the ED said that after recently attaching assets worth Rs 7,500 crore belonging to Ambani and his companies under the anti-money laundering law, a search carried out against Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. found that Rs 40 crore was allegedly "siphoned" from the highway project.

"Funds moved through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai. The trail has unearthed a wider international hawala network exceeding Rs 600 crore," the agency said.

The ED has recorded the statement of various persons, including some alleged hawala dealers, following which they decided to summon Ambani, the sources said.

Hawala denotes illegal movement of funds, largely in cash.

"The matter (Fema case) is 15 years old, dates to 2010. It concerns issues associated with a road contractor," the statement said.

In 2010, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. awarded an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to build the JR Toll Road (Jaipur-Reengus highway), it said.

"This was a purely domestic contract with no foreign exchange component involved whatsoever. The JR Toll Road has been fully completed and, from 2021 onwards, has been with the National Highways Authority of India," the statement said.

Ambani is not a member of the Board of Reliance Infrastructure.

"He served the company for about 15 years, from April 2007 to March 2022, only as a non-executive director, and was never involved in day-to-day management of the company," it said.

The businessman has been questioned once by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 17,000-crore bank fraud against his group companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka launches KEO, a low-cost AI-ready PC to bridge the digital divide

Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested

Farmers in Punjab recycle crop waste, aim to reduce worsening air pollution

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid to 10-day NIA custody

Topics :Anil AmbaniEnforcement DirectorateFema

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story