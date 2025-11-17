At least 42 people were burnt to death after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, Mathrubhumi reported on Monday. The victims are believed to be Indian nationals, with several reportedly from Hyderabad.

Preliminary reports confirm severe casualties

Initial accounts suggest the accident took place around 1:30 am IST in an area identified as Mufrihat. The bus had 43 passengers on board, and only one person is believed to have survived. The sole survivor has been admitted to hospital, according to a report by MediaOne.

Pilgrims were travelling from Mecca to Medina

The bus was reportedly travelling from Mecca to Medina, carrying pilgrims who had completed their rituals in Mecca. Many passengers were said to be asleep when the collision occurred.

The deceased are believed to include 20 women and 11 children from Hyderabad. While 42 deaths have been reported by local media in Saudi Arabia, officials are still verifying the exact number of casualties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed “sincere condolences to the bereaved families”. He added the Indian embassy in Riyadh, along with the consulate in Jeddah, was extending “the fullest support” to Indian nationals and families affected by the accident. Asaduddin Owaisi reacts The deceased are believed to include 20 women and 11 children from Hyderabad. While 42 deaths have been reported by local media in Saudi Arabia, officials are still verifying the exact number of casualties. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Indian embassy in Riyadh.