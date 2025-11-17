Home / India News / Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested

Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested

The gang lured victims through social media groups, using manipulated dashboards to display fictitious forex trading profits

Delhi Police
Further investigation is underway to identify additional members and trace the international flow of funds, police said.| Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Google
The Delhi Police has arrested three people, including a sales manager of a private bank, over alleged links with an interstate syndicate involved in large-scale forex trading scam operated by Dubai-based handlers, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Anurag Kumar, a mule-account provider; Zeeshan Syed, sales manager at a private Bank; and Himanshu Gupta, a key handler with past involvement in cheating and forgery, he said.

They were allegedly part of a network that created shell companies and opened multiple mule current accounts to layer and launder the proceeds of investment frauds, the police said.

The gang lured victims through social media groups, using manipulated dashboards to display fictitious forex trading profits, the senior officer said.

Manipulated by the fake returns, victims were induced to deposit money repeatedly, which was then routed through a layered network of accounts created under entities such as "Rebootz Sync Professionals Pvt Ltd" and "ThinkSync Professionals Pvt Ltd", he said.

Police said the entire banking kits of these companies including ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards linked to the accounts, and net-banking credentials were handed over to cybercriminals operating from Dubai.

A handler identified as Abdul, alias Vickey, is currently under the scanner, they added.

The three accused were arrested in separate operations conducted in Delhi and Faridabad.

Anurag Kumar allegedly opened multiple mule accounts and handed over their control to the other accused for a payment of Rs 2 lakh, the officer said.

Bank official Zeeshan Syed used his position to facilitate fraudulent access to corporate accounts in return for Rs 70,000, he said.

Himanshu Gupta allegedly acted as the principal coordinator, connecting ground-level operatives with the Dubai-based handler.

The syndicate allegedly cheated a victim of nearly Rs 40 lakh, and investigators believe several more people may have been targeted.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional members and trace the international flow of funds, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi PolicefraudsForex

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

