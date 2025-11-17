Home / India News / Karnataka launches KEO, a low-cost AI-ready PC to bridge the digital divide

Karnataka launches KEO, a low-cost AI-ready PC to bridge the digital divide

Karnataka has introduced KEO, a RISC-V-based, AI-ready personal computer designed to offer affordable, locally built computing to students, households and small businesses, aiming to narrow the state'

artificial intelligence, AI
Representational Image: KEO includes an on-device AI core, enabling AI to run locally without internet access.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka is making a bid to close its digital divide with the launch of KEO, a low-cost, AI-ready personal computer developed locally by the state’s Electronics and IT Department and KEONICS.
 
With computer ownership in India below 10 per cent — and just 15 per cent in Karnataka — the compact RISC-V–based device aims to give students and households affordable access to full computing and on-device AI, addressing gaps that have kept millions from online learning and modern digital work.
 
“KEO is Karnataka’s practical answer to the digital divide. It is not a luxury device, it is an inclusion device,” said state IT Minister Priyank Kharge. “Affordable mass computing will allow every student, every small business and every household to participate fully in the digital economy.”
 
Why does Karnataka see KEO as a solution to digital inequality?
 
Over 60 per cent of Indian students reported being unable to participate in online learning due to the lack of a device, directly contributing to higher dropout rates. KEO — short for Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source — is Karnataka’s low-cost bid to expand computer access. Built on an open-source RISC-V chip and Linux OS, the device offers a full PC experience at budget pricing, with 4G, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, and audio support, plus preloaded tools for learning, coding and productivity.
 
What makes KEO’s AI features significant for learners?
 
KEO includes an on-device AI core, enabling AI to run locally without internet access. It comes preloaded with BUDDH, an AI agent trained on the Karnataka DSERT syllabus to assist students even in low-connectivity regions.
 
“KEONICS is leaning into its legacy and mission of driving electronics innovation,” said Sharath Kumar Bache Gowda, Chairman, KEONICS. “By adopting an open-source RISC-V stack, KEO strengthens Karnataka’s commitment to accessible, locally adaptable, home-grown computing solutions.”
 
How will KEO be deployed across Karnataka?
 
KEO will be deployed across schools, universities, small businesses, government offices and homes, creating direct pathways for digital learning, skilling and entrepreneurship. It forms a core pillar of Karnataka’s mission to build decentralised tech growth across all districts and ensure equal digital opportunity for every citizen.
 
When will KEO be publicly unveiled?
 
The KEO device will be formally unveiled by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the inaugural ceremony of the Bengaluru Tech Summit this week. Following the launch, KEO will be showcased to the public throughout the Summit, allowing students, startups, industry leaders and visitors to experience the device firsthand and understand its role in enabling mass-affordable, AI-ready computing across the state.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested

Farmers in Punjab recycle crop waste, aim to reduce worsening air pollution

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid to 10-day NIA custody

LIVE news: Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

Topics :KarnatakaAI technologyartifical intelligence

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story