Another COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment

The new COVID-19 variant has been found in Kerala district recently. The variants' symptoms are relatively mild and the cases of hospitalisation are less, check details here

Photo: Pexels
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Another COVID-19 strain was detected in the Kerala district, Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 8, 2023. 

The descendant JN.1 was found in India after being detected in the US and China. The new variant has a single mutation in spike protein, as compared to the earlier strain Pirola or BA.2.86 found in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram.

The new JN.1 strain is not much different from previous Omicron strains. Like the previous one, it also has mild symptoms and high traceability, still preventive measures are important as vulnerable populations are always at risk. Fever, runny nose, sore throat and gastro are some of the symptoms which are being associated with this strain.

The JN.1 was first detected in the USA in September, and 7 cases were found in China on December 15, raising concern about its spread. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) warned America that the fresh rise in COVID-19 cases can affect its healthcare system. CDC's tracking shows that the new variant JN.1 is making a significant hike in the new share of cases.

ALSO READ: Kerala reports 4 Covid deaths as cases spike, MoHFW conducts mock drill

What are the symptoms of the JN.1 strain?
The new variant makes up around 15 per cent to 29 per cent of cases in the United States. However, there is no news of an increase in hospitalisations even with the variant having increased its infectivity and transmissibility, but the symptoms are relatively mild in JN.1.


There is a noteworthy trend as new variants like JN.1 might manifest with a higher incidence of gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhoea. However, this observation requires further studies which highlight the evolving nature of COVID-19 and the importance of closely monitoring variant-specific symptoms.

Vaccines, treatments
The essential aspect of managing the new variant lies in assessing its response to existing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Encouragingly, preliminary indications suggest that the latest vaccines remain effective against JN.1. Ongoing research and surveillance are crucial to ensure continued medical intervention against this new variant.  

ALSO READ: WHO urges members to continue surveillance amid rising respiratory diseases


Health authorities emphasise taking proactive measures to eliminate the potential spread of JN.1 and other COVID-19 variants. These include adherence to robust hygiene practices, seeking prompt medical attention, and staying updated on vaccinations to tackle the symptoms of new variants. 

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

