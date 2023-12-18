Another COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What are the symptoms of the JN.1 strain? The new variant makes up around 15 per cent to 29 per cent of cases in the United States. However, there is no news of an increase in hospitalisations even with the variant having increased its infectivity and transmissibility, but the symptoms are relatively mild in JN.1.
Vaccines, treatments The essential aspect of managing the new variant lies in assessing its response to existing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Encouragingly, preliminary indications suggest that the latest vaccines remain effective against JN.1. Ongoing research and surveillance are crucial to ensure continued medical intervention against this new variant.
