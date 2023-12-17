Kerala reports 4 Covid deaths as cases spike, MoHFW conducts mock drill

As many as four cases of deaths were reported in Kerala on Saturday, and around 1,144 active cases were reported on Sunday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed that the JN. 1 sub-variant was detected in the state but there was no cause for concern for Kerala at this point. "There is nothing to worry about. Two or three months ago, it was detected in Indians when they were tested at the Singapore airport," she said. She added that the JN. 1 already exists in other parts of the country and due to the efficiency of Kerala’s health system; the state could detect it through genomic sequencing.

The ongoing surveillance by Insacog (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) has also picked up a case of JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 in Kerala, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research stated on Saturday. This variant is currently spreading in the US and China.

The case was detected in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on 8th December 2023. The sample was tested RT-PCR positive on 18th November 2023. The patient had mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid-19.

There has been an increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in the State of Kerala in the last few weeks. This has been attributed to an increase in the number of samples from ILI cases being referred for testing. A majority of these cases are clinically mild and recovering on their own at their homes without any treatment.

The INSACOG is a network of Genomic Laboratories that has been monitoring the Covid-19 in India from a genomic perspective; ICMR is a part of this consortium. As per the revised surveillance guidelines in the context of Covid-19, patients of ILI and SARI are tested for Covid-19 and positive cases are referred for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS).

As part of a regular exercise of the Union health ministry, a mock drill in all health facilities in States is currently underway to assess their public health and hospital preparedness measures, the Centre said on Saturday. This activity, which started from December 13, is being carried out under the overall supervision of the district collectors and is likely to be completed by December 18, 2023. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is in regular touch with the State Department of Health, Kerala and monitoring various points of entry.

Meanwhile, reports quoted Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying that state officials were asked to conduct mock drills at all the government hospitals to ensure it has enough supply of oxygen cylinders, consumables, and medicines.

According to health experts, Kerala was seeing an average of around 20 cases per day in September and October and once it started increasing, the health department issued fresh guidelines. Based on this, the health department had given instructions to increase the number of tests. Moreover, it was instructed that those who were having fever with symptoms of Covid-19, should also be tested. The state at present has the highest test rate in India conducting 700-1000 tests per day.

“Being a cyclical disease, periodic surges are expected of Covid-19. The present rise in cases worldwide is driven by a new variant called JN.1 which is markedly different from all previously prevalent variants. Armed with an unprecedented 31 additional mutations on its spike protein and yet others on the body of the virus, this variant has shown the ability to infect people who had vaccination including the updated XBB.1.5 booster dose, and those who had natural immunity resulting from prior infection. It is rapidly displacing the previously circulating sub-lineage called XBB across the world,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association’s Covid task force.

“A few deaths have been reported as expected, but most cases are not requiring hospitalisation. Severe disease is limited largely to older individuals and those with comorbidities. Hence the need to take measures to reduce the spread,” Jayadevan added.

The sub-variant JN.1 is closely related to the Pirola variant – BA.2.86 of Covid-19. The Pirola variant was a ‘variant of interest’ earlier this year because more than 39 countries had reported cases of this variant.

“Pirola made up 8.8 oer cent of cases as of November 25, almost triple the number of cases the variant made up during the previous two-week period ending on November 11, when Pirola wasn’t even one of the top five most prevalent variants, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Forbes reported at the end of November on US cases.

Meanwhile, Health.com reported, quoting data from the CDC, that Covid-19 levels are rising in the US. “Recent data shows a 17.6 per cent rise in Covid-related hospital admissions, as well as a 25 per cent rise in COVID deaths... Last Friday, the CDC published an update on the JN.1 Omicron subvariant. The strain now makes up between 15 per cent and 29 oer cent of current Covid cases. In late October, JN.1 made up less than 0.1 per cent of cases. According to the CDC, this rise indicates that JN.1 may be more transmissible than other strains,” the website said.