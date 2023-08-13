Home / India News / Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene

ANI
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Canada by extremist elements, with Khalistan referendum posters in the late hours of Saturday, Australia Today reported.

The incident happened in British Columbia province in Canada.

"#Breaking Another #Hindu temple vandalised in #Canada by #Khalistan extremists - bogus #Khalistanreferendum posters put at door of @surreymandir to create fear among #Indian community," Australia Today said on Twitter.

The posters shared by Australia Today, read "Canada investigates the role of India in June 18th assassination".

The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shared by Australia Today shows two masked men, pasting the posters and taking photos before fleeing the scene.

The poster on the temple gate referred to and also had the picture of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June this year.

Meanwhile, this is not the first such attack on Hindu temple in Canada. Multiple such incidents have been carried out by the Khalistani extremists. Several incidents were also recorded this year itself.

In April this year, BAPS Swaminarayan temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Windsor in Canada's Ontario.

Earlier in February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the defacing of the Mandir and requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

Also Read

Snakes in backyard: Indian-origin MP in Canada slams Khalistani posters

NIA arrests close aide of foreign operatives of pro-Khalistan terrorists

Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack

Indians in Canada wave Tricolour to counter pro-Khalistani protesters

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on run, will be arrested soon: Police

US recognises India's enormous intellectual capital: Policy expert Sowle

Data ground-rules: India's new Digital Personal Data Protection framework

Independence Day long weekend: Tourists make beeline for Rajasthan

Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits to be held in Palwal

Security heightened in Manipur ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Topics :CanadaHindu templesKhalistan movementKhalistan issue

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story