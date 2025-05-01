Home / India News / Another Nepalese student found dead in hostel room on KIIT campus in Odisha

Another Nepalese student found dead in hostel room on KIIT campus in Odisha

A 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha
There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student. | Image: X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
The incident comes barely two and a half months following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16, 2025.

The body of the B Tech student was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute, a senior officer said.

She was a student of Computer Science and pursuing her B.Tech, he said, adding that her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Yes, the body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has committed suicide at the ladies' hostel of KIIT, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told PTI.

There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student.

Topics :India Nepal tiesOdisha Studentsuicides

