Home / India News / Nepal student death in KIIT: NHRC seeks report from Odisha govt, UGC, NAAC

The NHRC, which had sent a team to undertake an on-the-spot probe into the death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, on March 27 uploaded the case status on its website

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

The incident had raised a nationwide outrage and the prime minister of Nepal also intervened | Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finding gross negligence on the part of the authorities over the suicide of a 20-year-old B.Tech student from Nepal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the Odisha government, UGC and NAAC within four weeks.

The NHRC, which had sent a team to undertake an on-the-spot probe into the death of Nepalese student Prakriti Lamsal, on March 27 uploaded the case status on its website and stated that the rights panel has sought a report from Odisha's chief secretary, collector and district magistrate of Khurda district, commissioner of police, and chairpersons of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

 

The Nepalese woman's body was recovered from her hostel room on the KIIT campus on February 16 following which tension mounted and students from the Himalayan nation were assaulted and forcibly evicted after they staged protests.

The incident had raised a nationwide outrage and the prime minister of Nepal also intervened in the matter.

Topics : NHRC National Human Rights Commission Odisha India Nepal ties

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

