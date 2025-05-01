Delhi starts 20-day cleanliness drive, bans plastic in markets, temples

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched a 20-day intensive cleanliness drive across Delhi, promising a visible transformation in public spaces under the "triple-engine" government model.

She also announced a ban on the use of single-use plastics in religious places, schools, and markets.

The cleanliness campaign, which begins Friday, will focus on large-scale waste segregation, removal of encroachments, and strict daily monitoring.

"Civic officials will be held accountable for areas falling under their jurisdictions. No garbage, debris or encroachment will be tolerated in public places," Gupta said at a press conference.

The announcement came after a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas, attended by district magistrates, deputy commissioners, DCPs and senior officials from civic bodies.

"All top officials, including DMs and DCPs, must visit their areas daily and submit compliance reports. Cameras will monitor every corner of the city...single-use plastics are banned in religious places, schools, and markets," the chief minister said.

Market areas and known waste hotspots will be targeted specifically, with a strong focus on cleanliness, greenery and public participation, she said.

Gupta also said that dust-prone zones will be greened through plantations, and cleaning operations will take place twice daily -- at 8 am and in the evening.

Waste will be collected regularly, while garbage trucks will run with cover and follow fixed schedules. Besides, public toilets, drains and sewers have been prioritised for sanitation.

Gupta also announced that each deputy commissioner will designate one locality as a "model area" to showcase ideal sanitation, greenery, and civic upkeep. She warned that illegal dumping, wall defacement, and use of unauthorised posters and banners will invite hefty fines and strict legal action.

Calling it a "historic moment", Gupta emphasised that the unified effort of the BJP-led Centre, the Delhi government and municipal bodies is aimed at realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Swachh Bharat.

"This triple-engine government will break years of deadlock and bring to life PM Modi's vision of a cleaner, greener, more beautiful Delhi," she said.

She also assured that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will face no shortage of funds for the campaign.

Departments including MCD, Delhi Police, revenue and forest have been instructed to coordinate seamlessly, with mandates to prune overgrown trees, beautify road medians, whitewash city walls and promote waste segregation through RWAs.

In the February assembly elections in which the BJP won 48 of 70 seats, cleanliness was a big issue that is now taking centre stage in the administration's agenda.