Home / India News / Another NTPC plant of 660-MW unit in Bihar begins commercial generation

Another NTPC plant of 660-MW unit in Bihar begins commercial generation

Bihar's allocation from the facility has thus risen to 1,922 MW from 1,526 MW from Monday, while the total allocation from all NTPC plants in the state has gone up to 7,287 MW from 6,891 MW

Press Trust of India Patna

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday announced that a 660-MW unit of its plant at Barh, on the outskirts of Patna, has started commercial generation, which would result in an additional 396 MW electricity supply to Bihar.

In a statement issued here, the NTPC also said this has resulted in an increase in the total commercial

generation capacity of the plant from 1,980 MW to 2,640 MW.

Bihar's allocation from the facility has thus risen to 1,922 MW from 1,526 MW from Monday, while the total allocation from all NTPC plants in the state has gone up to 7,287 MW from 6,891 MW.

The NTPC also disclosed that the unit, which started commercial generation on Monday, had successfully completed the mandatory 72-hour full-load trial-run operation on June 30.

"The fifth unit of the Barh plant, which would be the last of Stage-I, will be completed next year", the company said.

According to the allocation fixed by the Union Ministry of Power, 396 MW will be supplied "to the home state of Bihar" while the remaining will go to the Jharkhand, Odisha and Sikkim.

Notably, commercial operation of the first unit of Barh Stage-I had begun in November, 2021, when a function organised to mark the occasion was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and R K Singh, the union minister for power, new and renewable energy.

The Barh plant, which is being built at a total estimated cost of more than Rs 21,000 crore, is located in the Barh subdivision of Patna district.

According to NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan, "two units of 660 MW each (Unit IV and V) of Stage II of Barh Super Thermal Power Project have been generating electricity since November 15, 2014, and February 18, 2016, respectively".

"Bihar is getting power from six NTPC plants in the state. Its overall allocation of 7,287 MW includes 300 MW of solar power," he added.

DSGSS Babji, NTPC regional executive director (East-I), said on the occasion at present, the comapny has a commercial generation capacity of 9,730 MW of power in six projects with an investment of over Rs 80,000 crore in Bihar.

Also Read

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India, as generation increases

Troubled power plant leaves Jordan in debt to China, raises concerns

India likely to see below-normal monsoon rains in August, says IMD

Another 2,000 promotions for govt employees by year end: Jitendra Singh

No plan to give autonomy to the National Statistical Commission: Centre

Commercial area at airports shrinks to boost security checkpoints: BCAS

Withdraw order allowing commuters to carry liquor in trains: DMRC told

Topics :NTPCBiharPower generation

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story