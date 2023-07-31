Home / India News / Withdraw order allowing commuters to carry liquor in trains: DMRC told

Withdraw order allowing commuters to carry liquor in trains: DMRC told

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has requested that the DMRC should "withdraw its decision", alleging that anti-social activities can increase if carrying of a liquor bottle in the metro is allowed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: DMRC twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A traders' body on Monday said it has appealed to the DMRC, urging it to take back its decision to allow commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro trains.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry, in a statement, alleged that anti-social activities will increase if liquor is permitted to be carried inside trains and said that a delegation of the traders' body will meet DMRC chief Vikas Kumar to discuss the issue.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given permission to carry two sealed bottles of liquor (per person) in the Metro. Now there is an opposition to it. The CTI has written a letter to DMRC's Managing Director, Vikas Kumar (on this matter), the statement said.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal has requested that the DMRC should "withdraw its decision", alleging that anti-social activities can increase if carrying of a liquor bottle in the metro is allowed.

"If someone takes a bottle inside, opens it and starts drinking, how will it be stopped," the CTI said in the statement.

CTI Women's Council president Malvika Sahni claimed that she has "received calls and messages" from several women that permission should not be given to carry bottled liquor in the Metro.

The Metro network spans Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These states have their own excise policy. This decision should be withdrawn, the statement said.

The DMRC in June permitted commuters to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol per person on Delhi Metro trains. Earlier, carrying alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line.

Within a month of the DMRC's decision, the Excise Department of the city government red-flagged the relaxation and sought it to be changed for being contrary to the law.

According to the Excise Act, only one sealed bottle of liquor like rum, vodka and whisky could be carried from one state to another, a senior Excise Department officer recently said.

The Metro trains ferry commuters between Delhi and NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, and allowing two sealed bottles to be carried by any person will violate the Act, the officer said.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

600-700 monuments annually identified for structural repairs: Govt

Over 17,000 people died in floods, heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

After communal tension, Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh district

Rs 53.60 cr allocated for restoration, conservation of UP monuments: Govt

Govt extends application deadline for IT hardware PLI 2.0 to August 30

Topics :DMRCLiquorDelhi Metro

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story