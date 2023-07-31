Home / India News / Another 2,000 promotions for govt employees by year end: Jitendra Singh

Another 2,000 promotions for govt employees by year end: Jitendra Singh

The DoPT had last month approved the mass promotion of 1,592 officials working in the capacity of ASOs to the post of Section Officers (SOs) on an adhoc basis with immediate effect

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that almost 2,000 promotions in Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and other grades are in process and are likely to be completed by this year-end.

He stated this while meeting a delegation of central secretariat employees, including representatives of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) forum and direct recruits of limited departmental competitive examination (LDCE), who had jointly called on the minister.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that last year alone about 9,000 mass promotions were made and, prior to that, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) granted 4,000 promotions in three years.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen that hardworking and performing officials should be provided with a work-friendly environment as well as timely service benefits so that they remain motivated to give in their best for nation-building.

The government led by Prime Minister Modi has been granting mass promotions to employees in order to motivate them and overcome the problem of long stagnation. Another 2,000 promotions in ASO and other grades are in process and hopefully, they will get promoted by this year-end," Singh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The DoPT had last month approved the mass promotion of 1,592 officials working in the capacity of ASOs to the post of Section Officers (SOs) on an adhoc basis with immediate effect.

The minister said that in the last nine years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the government has periodically reviewed the longstanding stagnation issues in the various central ministries that are a legacy of the past due to pending court cases, lack of vacancies in higher grades and other personnel issues.

Singh said the government is concerned about long stagnation in certain cadres and at certain levels where some of the employees working in the lowest rung of the administration spend their entire service tenure of 30 to 35 years without getting a single promotion.

Singh regretted that in a large number of cases, stagnation in promotions was the result of litigations prompted by inappropriate decisions or twisting of rules to give out-of-turn promotions during the previous governments, the statement said.

In few of the 4,000 promotions cleared in recent years, the government granted promotions despite the cases being sub-judice, after consulting legal experts and making valid provisions for judicial scrutiny, he said.

Also Read

Maharashtra approves 4% quota in promotions for divyang employees

80% of associate professors waiting for promotions for over 5 years: JNUTA

India made quantum jump in field of space in last 9 years: Jitendra Singh

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Modi govt scapped 2,000 obsolete rules, laws in 9 years: Jitendra Singh

No plan to give autonomy to the National Statistical Commission: Centre

Commercial area at airports shrinks to boost security checkpoints: BCAS

Withdraw order allowing commuters to carry liquor in trains: DMRC told

600-700 monuments annually identified for structural repairs: Govt

Over 17,000 people died in floods, heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

Topics :govt jobsJitendra Singh

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story